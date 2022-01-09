Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

