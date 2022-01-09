Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvidXchange.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million.
AVDX opened at 13.21 on Friday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 12.34 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 19.61.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
