Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million.

AVDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.00.

AVDX opened at 13.21 on Friday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 12.34 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 19.61.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.