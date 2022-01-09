Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $476.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. McAfee has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in McAfee by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 574,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 199,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McAfee by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 12,793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

