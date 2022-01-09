Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $859.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.00 million to $867.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 763,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,097. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

