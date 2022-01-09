Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 381,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

