Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.39. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $330.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.25 and a 200 day moving average of $319.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

