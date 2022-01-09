Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.