Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 279,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,715. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $109.29 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

