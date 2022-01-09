Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.17. Pool posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $17.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $503.17. 316,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.17 and a 200 day moving average of $499.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

