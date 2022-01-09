Zacks: Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

PRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

