Zacks: Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11. Riskified has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

