Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $546.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $648.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.72.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.