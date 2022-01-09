Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

