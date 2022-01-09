Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USPH opened at $92.93 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

