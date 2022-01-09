Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $4.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $17.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 518,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $3,450,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AutoNation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

