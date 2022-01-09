Zacks: Brokerages Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

CWBR stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. 375,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.