Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.76. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of DISH traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 2,264,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

