Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $702.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $693.80 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 308,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

