Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

