Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $200.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.30 million and the lowest is $199.60 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $780.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $904.04 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. 707,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.