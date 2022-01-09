Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $200.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.30 million and the lowest is $199.60 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $780.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $904.04 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. 707,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.