Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post $75.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

