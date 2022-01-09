Zacks: Brokerages Expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will post sales of $132.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.90 million and the lowest is $131.85 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $512.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.06 million to $513.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.87 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $636.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 365,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,114. Udemy has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.