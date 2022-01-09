Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

