Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.60.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,058,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

