Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.74 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after buying an additional 326,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

