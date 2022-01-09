Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $564.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

