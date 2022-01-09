Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Sell

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

