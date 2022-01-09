Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $254.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 285,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 5.9% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 32.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,987 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

