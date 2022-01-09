Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Hold

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

