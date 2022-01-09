Zacks Investment Research Lowers N-able (NYSE:NABL) to Sell

N-able (NYSE:NABL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NABL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NABL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. N-able has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

