Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 19.43.

OTLY opened at 7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 7.46 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

