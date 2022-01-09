Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to “Buy”

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

