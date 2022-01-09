Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $102,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,985 shares of company stock worth $305,855 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

