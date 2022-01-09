Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.