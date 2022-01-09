Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Zalando has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

