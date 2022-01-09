ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,498. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

