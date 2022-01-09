ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 286,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 184,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

