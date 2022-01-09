Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.85.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

