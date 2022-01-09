Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $261.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

