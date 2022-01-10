$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Mitek Systems also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $729.59 million, a P/E ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.36.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

