$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NXGN stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -303.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

