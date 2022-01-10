-$0.22 EPS Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

