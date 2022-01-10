$0.27 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. Ferro reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

