-$0.29 EPS Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of OSMT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

In related news, COO James Schaub purchased 93,800 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

