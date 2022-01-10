$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

