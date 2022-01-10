-$0.50 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of GMTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,117. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

