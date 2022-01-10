$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. 857,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,630. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $715.11 million, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

