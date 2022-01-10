$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE:CRI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 498,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,710. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

