$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

