$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 186,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,721. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

